Florida Georgia Line star sprung vow renewal surprise on his wife

Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley stunned his wife, Brittney, with his vow renewal plans last month (Dec18), giving her a day to find the perfect wedding dress.

The romantic singer whisked his bride off on a fifth wedding anniversary break to Big Sur, California and then revealed he had booked a big ceremony to honour their vows.

The couple dashed to a local Macy's store to get kitted out for the renewal.

"We found a really cool jacket but at first, it was a little bit of a panic because we couldn't find a white dress," Brittney tells Taste of Country. "We got super excited when we found something casual, which is so us - casual and go with the flow."

Kelley fooled his wife into thinking they would renew their vows in another five years - on their 10th wedding anniversary - but he knew the time was right to honour his wife.

"The past five years have been such a blessing in our marriage and professionally, it’s just been a whirlwind," Kelley says. "We’ve soaked up every second, but five years felt like a good time to do it."

"To say those words and make that commitment again, I feel like we do it every day; we tell each other we love each other and we show it by our actions - but to have a spiritual little ceremony with both of us, it's just something I think we both needed after an amazing, long year... We just wanted to do that for ourselves."

The couple's ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean took place on 16 December (18).

