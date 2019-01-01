R. Kelly associate is person of interest in Surviving R. Kelly premiere shooting threat

Police have reportedly named a member of R. Kelly's entourage as a person of interest relating to the anonymous gun threat which shut down the New York premiere of his damning docuseries.

The Surviving R. Kelly screening at the NeueHouse Madison Square on 4 December (18) had to be abandoned after theatre officials received a random call, warning that a member of the audience would open fire if the show's presentation continued.

The entire building was evacuated as a result, and now authorities have traced the number back to a man with a Chicago, Illinois-based area code.

According to TMZ.com, police have connected the number to Donnel Russell, but have so far failed to contact him to discuss his apparent links to the incident.

He is thought to be the same man accused of threatening the estranged parents of the singer's alleged sex cult victim Joycelyn Savage for participating in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which aired in the U.S. last week (ends06Jan19) and chronicled the long-running list of sex crimes leveled against the R&B veteran.

Her father, Timothy Savage, called police to his Georgia home on 3 January (19), claiming he had been receiving threats from the star's manager, Don Russell, allegedly pressuring him to stop the show from going to air.

A complaint for "harassing communications" was filed, reports The Blast, and has been forwarded to officials at the U.S. Criminal Investigations Department.

Savage's daughter is among the women believed to be held as a sex slave for Kelly. She has denied the claim, but Joycelyn’s parents have continued to fight and believe she has been brainwashed by the 52-year-old musician.

Kelly has vehemently denied the sexual misconduct accusations, and has vowed to sue everyone involved in the docuseries, which has sparked the launch of criminal investigations into his purported behavior in Georgia and Illinois.