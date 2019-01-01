Travis Scott donates $100,000 to Houston nonprofit organisation

Rapper Travis Scott has donated $100,000 (£78,000) to a nonprofit organisation which helps youths in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

The Butterfly Effect hitmaker enjoyed a successful 2018, with both his album Astroworld and his single Sicko Mode hitting number one of the U.S. charts, his Astroworld festival selling out before the line-up was announced, and his tour drawing an A-list crowd.

The rapper is now giving back to his hometown of Houston by donating $100,000 to Workshop Houston, a nonprofit organisation which participated in his festival last year.

Bosses of the organisation aim "to provide youth with creative, technical and educational resources" and they offer a series of after-school programs which focus on topics such as music production and graphic design.

According to the Houston Chronicle, some of Travis' donation will go towards a drone racing competition, to be held at Space Center Houston in May (19), and towards helping students recreate the Milly gown former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama wore in her official National Portrait Gallery portrait.

Travis' act of generosity comes months after he announced an impromptu $100,000 giveaway to his fans on social media in August. He tweeted, "I decided to unload my bank account on u guys. Im busting down $100,000 and giving away to any fans that can tweet there (sic) cash tag with lyrics from Astro."

The 26-year-old, real name Jacques Webster, named his Astroworld album after Houston's now defunct Six Flags AstroWorld theme park. Following the success of his festival, Houston city officials announced that 18 November would now be known as Astroworld day, and made him an ambassador for the arts, education, and youth initiatives.

When he received the honour he said he was going to "make this my everyday goal to come back and deliver every time."

Travis, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner, resumes his Astroworld tour on 25 January.