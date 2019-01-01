Cardi B and Drake lead iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
Cardi B and Drake look set to dominate the iHeartRadio Music Awards after each receiving a host of nominations on Wednesday (09Jan19).
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker received 13 nods, the most of any artist, including for Female Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Girls Like You, on which she featured alongside Maroon 5.
She had three tracks nominated for the Best Collaboration prize, with Girls Like You joined by Finesse (Remix), on which she teamed with Bruno Mars, and I Like It, her track featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. The promos for all three songs are also up for Best Music Video.
Drake was recognised with eight nods, including for Male Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for his smash hit God's Plan. The track is also nominated for the Hip-Hop Song of the Year award, as are two more of the Canadian rapper's efforts, Nice For What and In My Feelings.
The other Male Artist of the Year nominees are Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Joining Cardi in the equivalent female category are Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, and Dua Lipa.
In addition to God's Plan and Girls Like You, Ed Sheeran's Perfect, Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey?'s The Middle, and Post Malone's Better Now are named on the Song of the Year shortlist.
Cardi's collaborators Maroon 5 are also nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside 5 Seconds Of Summer, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots.
As well as the major prizes, gongs will be handed out in several fan voted categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Cover Song, and Cutest Musician's Pet.
The awards bash will take place on 14 March at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The nominees in the top categories below.
Song of the Year:
Better Now - Post Malone
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
God's Plan - Drake
Perfect - Ed Sheeran?
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey?
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Dua Lipa?
Halsey
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran?
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
5 Seconds Of Summer
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration:
Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin?
Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey?
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
Africa - Weezer?
Broken - lovelytheband?
Happier - Marshmello featuring Bastille
High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco
Natural - Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband?
Panic! At The Disco
Portugal. The Man
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Rock Song of the Year:
Are You Ready - Disturbed
Bulletproof - Godsmack?
Devil - Shinedown?
Safari Song - Greta Van Fleet
Zombie - Bad Wolves
Rock Artist of the Year:
Five Finger Death Punch
Godsmack?
Greta Van Fleet
Shinedown?
Three Days Grace
Country Song of the Year:
Heaven - Kane Brown
Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan
Rich - Maren Morris
Tequila - Dan + Shay
Country Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean?
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Dance Song of the Year:
Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
Happier - Marshmello featuring Bastille
One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa?
Remind Me To Forget - Kygo featuring Miguel
The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year:
Calvin Harris
Kygo?
Marshmello?
The Chainsmokers?
Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
God's Plan - Drake
I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
In My Feelings - Drake
Nice For What - Drake
Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Travis Scott
R&B Song of the Year:
Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
Medicine - Queen Naija?
Sky Walker - Miguel featuring Travis Scott
When We - Tank
R&B Artist of the Year:
Daniel Caesar
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Miguel
SZA
Latin Song of the Year:
Clandestino - Shakira featuring Maluma?
Dura - Daddy Yankee
Échame La Culpa - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato?
Me Niego - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin?
X - Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin?
Maluma?
Ozuna
Producer of the Year:
David Garcia
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Marshmello?
Noah "40" Shebib
Best Music Video:
Delicate - Taylor Swift
Dura - Daddy Yankee
Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown
Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
God's Plan - Drake
I Like It - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny
One Kiss - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa?
Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
This Is America - Childish Gambino