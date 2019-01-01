Cardi B and Drake lead iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees

Cardi B and Drake look set to dominate the iHeartRadio Music Awards after each receiving a host of nominations on Wednesday (09Jan19).

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker received 13 nods, the most of any artist, including for Female Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for Girls Like You, on which she featured alongside Maroon 5.

She had three tracks nominated for the Best Collaboration prize, with Girls Like You joined by Finesse (Remix), on which she teamed with Bruno Mars, and I Like It, her track featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. The promos for all three songs are also up for Best Music Video.

Drake was recognised with eight nods, including for Male Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for his smash hit God's Plan. The track is also nominated for the Hip-Hop Song of the Year award, as are two more of the Canadian rapper's efforts, Nice For What and In My Feelings.

The other Male Artist of the Year nominees are Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Joining Cardi in the equivalent female category are Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Halsey, and Dua Lipa.

In addition to God's Plan and Girls Like You, Ed Sheeran's Perfect, Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey?'s The Middle, and Post Malone's Better Now are named on the Song of the Year shortlist.

Cardi's collaborators Maroon 5 are also nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside 5 Seconds Of Summer, Imagine Dragons, Panic! At The Disco, and Twenty One Pilots.

As well as the major prizes, gongs will be handed out in several fan voted categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Cover Song, and Cutest Musician's Pet.

The awards bash will take place on 14 March at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The nominees in the top categories below.

Song of the Year:

Better Now - Post Malone

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

God's Plan - Drake

Perfect - Ed Sheeran?

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey?

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa?

Halsey

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran?

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

5 Seconds Of Summer

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration:

Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin?

Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey?

Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

Africa - Weezer?

Broken - lovelytheband?

Happier - Marshmello featuring Bastille

High Hopes - Panic! At the Disco

Natural - Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

lovelytheband?

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Rock Song of the Year:

Are You Ready - Disturbed

Bulletproof - Godsmack?

Devil - Shinedown?

Safari Song - Greta Van Fleet

Zombie - Bad Wolves

Rock Artist of the Year:

Five Finger Death Punch

Godsmack?

Greta Van Fleet

Shinedown?

Three Days Grace

Country Song of the Year:

Heaven - Kane Brown

Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Most People Are Good" - Luke Bryan

Rich - Maren Morris

Tequila - Dan + Shay

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean?

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

Happier - Marshmello featuring Bastille

One Kiss - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa?

Remind Me To Forget - Kygo featuring Miguel

The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year:

Calvin Harris

Kygo?

Marshmello?

The Chainsmokers?

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

God's Plan - Drake

I Like It - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

In My Feelings - Drake

Nice For What - Drake

Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Travis Scott

R&B Song of the Year:

Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Medicine - Queen Naija?

Sky Walker - Miguel featuring Travis Scott

When We - Tank

R&B Artist of the Year:

Daniel Caesar

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Miguel

SZA

Latin Song of the Year:

Clandestino - Shakira featuring Maluma?

Dura - Daddy Yankee

Échame La Culpa - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato?

Me Niego - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin?

X - Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin?

Maluma?

Ozuna

Producer of the Year:

David Garcia

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Marshmello?

Noah "40" Shebib

Best Music Video:

Delicate - Taylor Swift

Dura - Daddy Yankee

Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown

Girls Like You - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

God's Plan - Drake

I Like It - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny

One Kiss - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa?

Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Taki Taki - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

This Is America - Childish Gambino