Stormzy determined to prove he's capable of headlining Glastonbury

Stormzy has assured his critics that he's going to give a "headline-calibre performance" at Glastonbury Festival.

The Big For Your Boots star was announced as the first headliner for the 2019 festival back in November (18), and he will make history by becoming the first grime artist to top the bill when he takes to the famed Pyramid Stage to close the Friday night show on 28 June (19).

Some critics took issue with the announcement, complaining that the British star was too new and didn't have a big enough body of work, with only one album release to his name. But in a new interview with Elle UK magazine, Stormzy hit back and insisted he would prove he deserves to be given the headline slot.

"I can't wait. I've got mad underdog syndrome, but I got confidence, too. I feel like I have so much to prove, but at the end of the day, I'm Stormzy - and I'm meant to be here," he said of the coveted gig.

"This is the biggest moment. The biggest stage, the biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight in my career, ever. But if you are waiting for the headliner to give you the Glastonbury headline-calibre performance, then have no fear, calm down, settle. You see how (previous headliners) Coldplay or Beyonce or Radiohead treat Glastonbury? It's just another show; a day in the office - only it's the biggest f**king day in the office, ever."

The 25-year-old also addressed the criticism about his back catalogue and said that he understands where people are coming from but thinks their argument "doesn't even deserve the fuel".

"When 28 June comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance. I am looking forward to doing exactly what I know I am capable of doing," he concluded.

Stormzy graces the cover of the magazine's February issue with a collection of "young black Britons" who inspire him most, including models Jourdan Dunn and Leomie Anderson and actor Damson Idris.