Soulja Boy still regrets ignoring Mac Miller Twitter message

Rapper Soulja Boy is still kicking himself for overlooking a Twitter message from Mac Miller received just days before the tragic star's death.

The Crank That (Soulja Boy) hitmaker explains he had been swamped with work when he accidentally ignored the direct message from his close pal, and his failure to respond still pains him to this day as Miller died from a drug overdose a week later.

Touching on the hot topic issue of mental health in a new TV interview on America's Fair Game With Kristine Leahy, Soulja admits taking care of himself emotionally and physically has become a priority after losing his friend.

"You never know what a person is going through in their head - you just never know," he said. "I feel like it's big now with the passing of Mac Miller - rest in peace Mac Miller, who was a good friend of mine. That just showed people like it could happen to anybody. Just because you have fame or money, you're not immune to negativity and depression and stress."

He then expressed his regret at missing out on the opportunity to connect with Miller one last time.

"I just wish like I could have just talked to him because like, he DM'd (direct messaged) me," Soulja shared. "He reached out to me like a week before and I was just caught up with a lot of work. Sometimes I don't get to do certain things that I want 'cause I gotta go do this interview and I gotta do this and I gotta do that.

"I just wished that I could have talked to him. I should have talked to him and see what was going on."

Soulja isn't the only rapper upset with himself at not responding sooner to Miller - Big Sean previously revealed Mac had messaged him online too, but he didn't read the post until it was too late as he was on a self-imposed social media break.

Shortly after Miller's death, he posted a black-and-white photo of the two old friends joking around backstage, and captioned it, "Rest Easy bro! You're (sic) energy was bright n infectious! I appreciate your voice and your heart bro..."

"Thank you for your voice and all you addressed from feeling good, love, feeling bad, mental health, anxiety, depression n just things a lot of us identify with (sic)," he continued. "I've been off social media more because I haven't been feeling social, but I looked and saw a DM on twitter from u last week n it's hurting me I didn't f**king log on and see it and hit you back (sic)! You'll live forever, Love!"