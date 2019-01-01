Brendon Urie in negotiations to develop his own musical

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie is in talks to develop his own musical.

The singer is hoping to create the musical for the Broadway stage and the big screen, and is considering basing it on his childhood growing up in Las Vegas.

'I've been talking to a couple of movie directors about film music ideas and about doing musical theatre, Broadway maybe," he tells The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column. 'The ideal (scenario) would be to write music for an idea somebody else has come up with. I talked about doing my origin story, growing up in Vegas, so we will see what happens.'

Urie has experience on the theatre stage after previously starring in Cyndi Lauper's Kinky Boots in New York, but he is hoping to make it to London's West End in the near future.

'I would love to do the West End, but only if I play an American, I wouldn't want to butcher their language in front of them," he continues about having to try out a British accent.

And he already his eyes on his next big musical role: "The dream is to play Jean Valjean in Les Miserables or to be Elder Price in Book of Mormon," he adds.

However, Brendon knows he will have to better prepare himself the next time he hits the stage.

"Broadway is a different beast entirely to being in a band," he says. "It is the most grueling schedule. It's the most exhausted I had ever been. I also didn't plan ahead enough (for Kinky Boots in 2017). We had just done a two-and-a-half month tour (with the band) and I was like, 'Screw it, I am going right in to Broadway.' But it was cool - I'd never take it back.'