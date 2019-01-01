NEWS R. Kelly facing criminal investigation in Georgia Newsdesk Share with :







Authorities in Georgia have reportedly opened a formal investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against R. Kelly following the broadcast of a damning documentary exploring his alleged conduct.



The six-part Surviving R. Kelly series has caused a storm of controversy ever since it debuted on America's Lifetime network last week (ends04Jan19), with the R&B veteran, who has been at the centre of underage sex claims for years, vehemently denying the reports and threatening to sue everyone involved.



Now it seems prosecutors at the Fulton County District Attorney's Office are looking into the case to determine if Kelly, who turned 52 on Tuesday (08Jan19), should face criminal charges.



Sources tell TMZ that investigators have already reached out to a number of the women who spoke out against Kelly in the TV documentary, including Asante McGee, who managed to escape the singer's home in Duluth, Georgia, where she previously claimed the embattled star would keep a group of females under close watch and control every aspect of their lives.



She was among the women featured in a BuzzFeed News expose in 2017, when police officers performed welfare checks on the property, but found nothing illegal.



TMZ reports an attorney for the family of Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly's alleged sex cult victims, has also been speaking to authorities about the accusations, while prosecutors have been flooded with calls regarding contact information for others who allegedly stayed at the musician's former Atlanta property, or those who may have direct knowledge about what went on inside the house.



The news emerges a day after Kelly's manager, Don Russell, was said to have threatened Savage's parents for taking part in the Surviving R. Kelly series. The unwanted phone calls prompted the Savages to turn to police last week, when a formal complaint was made for "harassing communications", and forwarded to officials at the U.S. Criminal Investigations Department.



Meanwhile, bosses at two top radio stations in Dallas, Texas have become the latest to boycott Kelly's music.



In an announcement made on Monday, it was revealed that DJs at K104 and KRNB will no longer play the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker's tunes in the wake of the ongoing sex controversy, following in the footsteps previously made by chiefs at New York's WBLS and Los Angeles' KJLH stations.