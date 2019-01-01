Liam Payne speaks out after Cheryl shares photos of baby Bear

Liam Payne has addressed the recent pictures of his son Bear which were recently shared by Cheryl on Instagram.

The Love Made Me Do It singer posted three photos of the former couple's 21-month-old son to her social media account which showed the little one taking part in what appeared to be a baby yoga class, playing football in the park, and wearing a pair of headphones. Though the images only show the back of the infant's head, this was a surprising move considering that Liam and Cheryl have thus far kept Bear out of the spotlight, previously only sharing snaps of specific body parts like his hands and feet.

And speaking in an Instagram Live video, the 25-year-old spoke out about the photos in question.

"There were loads of pictures of my son Bear today, you all saw my son for the first time. Well, only from the back of his head," he told his 17.3 million followers while wearing a pair of large silver glasses and nodding his head along to loud background music.

The Strip That Down hitmaker also summarised the previous year, which he believes was overwhelmingly positive in spite of his break up with Cheryl.

"What an amazing year," he said. "Tricky sometimes, but amazing. Happy New Year."

Liam and Cheryl split in July having started dating in 2016, and welcoming Bear in March 2017.

The pair both posted matching statements to their respective social media profiles, insisting that it was a "tough decision" to end the relationship.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make," they wrote. "We still have so much love for each other as a family. ‘Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."