Jennifer Lopez glad to have met Alex Rodriguez later in life

Jennifer Lopez is grateful she met boyfriend Alex Rodriguez later in life, because she needed to "figure herself out" first.

The superstar has been married three times before - to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony - but none of them worked out.

However, the mother-of-two appears to be happier than ever with former sportsman Alex, who she has been dating since 2017, and said during an interview with Grazia magazine that she thinks their relationship is going well because she's now in a better place in her life.

"(Alex) has said it was too crazy, and I didn't know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it," she shared. "And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out. I wasn't ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first - how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities."

Alex has also had failed relationships, most notably with Madonna and Cameron Diaz. But he hasn't let his romantic history affect his bond with Jennifer.

"I have learnt a lot from Alex," the 49-year-old smiled. "He always says, 'Mistakes don't define you. It's what you do after you fall down that matters the most - that's what defines your character.'"

It's not just Jennifer's romantic life that she's finally feeling comfortable in. She's making her return to the big screen in new movie Second Act, in which she stars alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Milo Ventimiglia, and is thrilled she's learned to be proud of her acting skills.

"I feel like I have only just got comfortable, and I am finally confident in who I am and what I do. I really wish I would have found this confidence in my early thirties, but it took me a long time to get there," she noted. "I'm still a work in progress. But I do now feel that this is now a mistake, it's not a fluke - this is what I do and I'm good at it."