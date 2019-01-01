Beyonce breaks the Internet as she's spotted shopping in Target

Beyonce caused a social media meltdown after she was spotted shopping in department and grocery store Target on Monday (07Jan19).

The mother-of-three donned an orange jumpsuit and triangular sunglasses as she perused the shelves of the Los Angeles shop, with the outing captured on camera by a fan and shared to Twitter.

The snap quickly went viral, with Chrissy Teigen among those responding.

Referring to her Target cookware line launched last year, Chrissy hilariously tweeted: "Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!"

Other fans commented on the shopping trip, with one writing: "Icons they are just like us." Another wondered if Beyonce was like other Target customers when she visited the store, tweeting: "But the real question is: did she leave with ONLY what she went in to buy?"

While it's not clear exactly why Beyonce ventured to Target, the photo showed that she was in the baby aisle, as boxes of Pampers nappies could be seen in the foreground.

The Crazy in Love star is mother to seven-year-old Blue and 18-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband JAY-Z.

It's not the first time Beyonce has been pictured shopping in Target. She's previously made Christmas and Easter shopping outings there, stocking up on discount items such as plastic eggs for her offspring.

Each time the 37-year-old star has looked ready for the catwalk rather than the aisles of a department store, in stunning designer ensembles and the ever-present shades.