Ariana Grande congratulates Halsey for ending her number one run

Ariana Grande has offered Halsey her congratulations after her tune Without Me knocked the singer's Thank U, Next off the top of the U.S. charts.

Halsey, who previously reached the top spot with her The Chainsmokers collaboration Closer, has finally hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist with the new song.

The achievement means Ariana's non-consecutive seven week run on top with Thank U, Next has come to an end, but the 25-year-old isn't holding a grudge.

"F**k it up @iamhalsey," Ariana tweeted Halsey after the new chart was announced. "To girls on top all 2019."

Halsey then responded: "Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019 (sic)."

The Him & I star had earlier shared her delight at finally making it to the top of the charts in an impassioned post to fans on Instagram.

Alongside a screenshot showing the tune in the number one spot, Halsey wrote: "#1 on billboard. wow. very overwhelmed and confused and so very very very VERY happy. this song came from a very lonely place, and brought me to one of the most loved and supported moments of my lifetime.

"This achievement is completely beyond my means of comprehending right now so I’ll get back to you guys when I find more eloquent and compelling things to say. Right now my brain is a washing machine of emotion. On a very high cycle. I love you very much."

Ariana's Thank U, Next has now dropped to number two in the charts.

Post Malone and Swae Lee's Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) is in third position, while Travis Scott's Sicko Mode and Panic! at the Disco's completed the top five.