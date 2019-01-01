Gym addiction made Ellie Goulding miserable

Ellie Goulding used to be addicted to working out.

The Love Me Like You Do singer reveals she has revamped her fitness routine after becoming obsessed with life at the gym.

'Ah good #memories of being addicted to the gym, not worth it!," she wrote alongside an old red carpet picture of herself on Instagram Stories. "By not worth it I mean... it was just kind of miserable (sic). Now I just train to fight."

Ellie's admission about her gym habits comes six months after she opened up about her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks and how music helped her cope.

"From a very young age, music was absolutely everything to me," she told The Sun in July (18). "It was the ultimate companion - the strongest remedy for any kind of pain or sadness."

"Often it was the only way I'd be able to say what I wanted to say or describe how I was feeling... so to not have it in my life, I don't even know if I'd be with you guys today," she added.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter also shed light on her mental health battles in May, 2017 in an essay she wrote for American lifestyle website Well + Good, where she detailed her battle with anxiety and panic attacks following her rapid rise to fame in 2010.

"I was thrilled, of course - sharing my music with the world was a dream I'd been working toward for years - but it was a lot all at once," she explained. "Suddenly I was living alone in London, and everything was happening so fast."