Post Malone worries fans with Twitter plea to 'let me live'

Rapper Post Malone has been inundated with messages of support from fans after sparking concern with a Twitter post about his mental stability.

The Better Now hitmaker, real name Austin Post, took to the microblogging site on Sunday morning (06Jan19) and issued a plea to followers for a little privacy.

"If y'all are actually my fans and friends and love me and want me to be mentally stable, can y'all please let me live?" he wrote. "I'm trying my best here. That's all I can do."

It's not clear what triggered Malone's post, but devotees were quick to rally around the hip-hop star and flood his Twitter page with messages of positivity.

"Stay focused on the voices that matter - your own and that of your closest advisors and confidants, those who have rode (sic) with you and who continue to never fail you. Everything else is JUST NOISE. We love you Austin," commented one fan, while another replied, "This makes me so sad. I’m sorry that you’re feeling this way right now. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if your (sic) happy, then I’m happy for you. Take time to be in a good place mentally. I really worry about you when I see you looking like your struggling. Love you."

"It's a shame you even had to say this," added a third person. "I think certain people forget you're human (to be honest) and that they really need to be mindful in how their actions may affect you. Just do you Austin and take as much time needed to mentally heal. Your TRUE FAN'S (sic) will wait as long as it takes."

Malone has yet to respond to the uplifting messages or expand on what inspired him to send out the public plea for space.

The tweet, his first of 2019, emerges days after he rang in the New Year performing onstage for fans in Brooklyn, New York, with footage broadcast on TV as part of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve celebrations in the U.S.

It concluded a hugely successful 12 months for Malone, whose beerbongs & bentleys album earned him four nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

However, he has also faced a series of lows after surviving a scary emergency plane landing near New York City in August (18), weeks before he was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles.

Malone was then hit by the tragic drug overdose death of his close pal Mac Miller, and his split from music promoter Ashlen Diaz after three years of dating.