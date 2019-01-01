Christina Aguilera brought to tears by Carol Burnett's Golden Globes speech

Christina Aguilera teared up while watching Carol Burnett make a speech at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night (06Jan19).

The 85-year-old was handed the inaugural Carol Burnett Award for Outstanding Achievement on Television by Steve Carell. And while the audience at The Beverly Hilton hotel went crazy for The Carol Burnett Show star, so did fans at home - including Christina.

"Ok so I'm a huuuuuuge carol burnett fan & her speech & tribute tonight brought me to tears... Out of all the floors of the Chicago theatre and biggest names in business/ classics ...I chose carol to sign under (sic)," she began a series of tweets next to a video of her signing her name under Carol's signature. "You can't compare to the gift of laughter and joy it eternally brings.... and especially her rare effortless greatness that shines so brightly."

Christina went on to tell her 17 million followers that Carol's speech resonated with her because of how genuine it was. The Beautiful hitmaker also explained how she first became a fan.

"Raised also by my grandmother, who's no longer here, I am grateful to carol for supplying a lifetime of memories I have to cherish with her while she was here," the 38-year-old posted. "And shows that still live on I continue to watch with my mom & sister...and now daughter/ son.... thank you carol and all who made the magic possible...for mine and many generations to come (sic)."

In Carol's speech, the comedienne recalled how she fell in love with TV as a young girl, and was in awe of small screen stars' ability to make people laugh and cry.

"I catch myself daydreaming about being young again and doing it all over, and then I bring myself up short when I realise how incredibly fortunate I was to be there at the right time," she shared. "Because what we did then, it couldn't be done today."