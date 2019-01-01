NEWS Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho speeding towards third week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ava Max’s smash hit Sweet But Psycho is on course to keep its place at the top of the Official Singles Chart for a third week this Friday (Jan. 11), while four brand new tracks are on track for a Top 40 debut.



Ariana Grande’s former chart-topper thank u, next remains at Number 2, though Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus are close behind with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, currently just 1,100 combined sales behind at Number 3.



Greatest Showman fever is still alive and well as James Arthur and Anne-Marie could be swinging up to Number 6 with their rendition of Rewrite The Stars – the song’s highest position yet.



This week’s highest new entry looks set to come from London drill MC Headie One – his new single 18HUNNA ft. Dave is currently at Number 7. Meanwhile, George Ezra could land his third Top 10 single from his Staying At Tamara’s album as Hold My Girl jumps six spots to Number 8.



Chris Brown’s new single Undecided is on track for a Top 20 debut (18), Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa rebound 15 places with the biggest song of 2018, One Kiss (22), and British rockers Bring Me The Horizon could be making their return to the Top 40 with Medicine, currently at 31.



East London collective NSG are zooming up this week’s Top 100 and are poised to land at Number 35 with Options ft. Tion Wayne, and finally, Fleur East is poised to return to The Official Singles Chart with her first release since leaving the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Favourite Thing, at Number 40.