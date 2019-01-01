R. Kelly's ex-wife not against him reconnecting with their children

R. Kelly's ex-wife isn't against the singer rekindling his relationship with their children, despite the sexual assault allegations being levelled against him.

The 51-year-old singer has denied the claims of assault, violence, and underaged sex, which were investigated in Lifetime's six-part Surviving R. Kelly documentary series. The hard-hitting programme came to an end on Saturday night (05Jan19), but those watching did not include Kelly or his three children - Jay, Joann and Robert Jr..

The singer has allegedly not contacted his kids, who are now 16, 18, and 20, or ex-wife Andrea Lee Kelly for months. However, a representative for Andrea told TMZ.com that she's won't prevent him from getting back in touch with the trio if that's what he and they want.

"Andrea acknowledges that the children are all grown now and fully understand the accusations being levelled against their dad," the website writes. "She'd have to see if the children are interested in rekindling a relationship with their father first."

Despite her willingness to allow her offspring to reconnect with their father, Andrea made her own stance clear about her feelings towards her ex-husband - claiming in the Lifetime series that she was abused by the singer during their marriage.

She also stated that it was over concern for her children that she didn't speak out previously. But, now they are grown up, she feels ready to tell her story.

"They are resilient, they're amazing, they just make me smile and it makes me emotional because I have the best kids," she smiled about her children in the series.

Those tuning into the R. Kelly series included numerous celebrity viewers, including R&B singer Tank, who took to his Instagram page to express his feelings about the star.

Acknowledging Kelly is a "musical genius", he wrote: "I CANOT separate the music from the monster! (sic) My 3 black daughters won’t let me... I’m sick to my stomach! Let me also say this! There are more men guilty of these crimes! Lets make sure none of them slip through the cracks every again! You are no king because kings don’t treat queens like this!"

Meek Mill, JoJo and Neo also vented their anger at Kelly on social media, while singer Sparkle, who testified against former collaborator Kelly in a case involving her 14-year-old niece, has released a new single entitled We Are Ready off the back of the docuseries.