Nicki Minaj brags she and boyfriend have sex 'three to four' times per night

Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty have sex "three to four" times per night.

The Anaconda rapper made the admission during a chat with fans on Twitter, in response to one of her followers commenting that she was "probably getting d**k 6x a night".

"3-4 on average. 6 is a bit much sis," Nicki replied, adding a laughing crying emoji.

Nicki also hinted that her relationship with Kenneth is getting more serious by the day. When one fan offered up some baby name suggestions for the couple, the 36-year-old singer responded: "We already chose them babe. Lol (laugh out loud) but thx."

The Super Bass hitmaker went public with her relationship with Kenneth last month (Dec18) - with the revelation dividing opinion after it was revealed that her beau is a registered sex offender in New York after a 1995 conviction for attempted rape.

He also served time following a first-degree manslaughter charge relating to the shooting to death of a man in 2006.

However, Nicki defended her boyfriend on social media, and raged at the critics: "Ya'll can't run my life. Ya'll can't even run ya'll own life. Thank you boo (sic)."

The star has since also disabled comments on her Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Kenneth has proved his love for his new girlfriend by getting a huge new neck tattoo of the rapper's name. The ink was directly inspired by the new romance, as he chose to have "Onika" - Nicki's real first name - scrawled on his neck.

Nicki previously dated Safaree Samuels for 11 years until late 2014, and went on to romance fellow rapper Meek Mill until they split in late 2016. She was later linked to hip-hop legend Nas.