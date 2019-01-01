Little Mix thank Ariana Grande for standing up to Piers Morgan

Little Mix have thanked women like Ariana Grande for defending them against Piers Morgan's accusations of using sex to sell records.

The loudmouthed British broadcaster reacted angrily to the band promoting their single Strip by getting naked for a photoshoot to emphasise the track's focus on body positivity. For the shoot the girls had many of the insults they had been subjected to in the past written on their skin.

Piers mocked the band on his breakfast show Good Morning Britain, saying: "They're stripping off to sell albums, that's what it's about. The rest of it is baloney."

Several top female stars, including Ariana and Lauren Jauregui jumped to the band's defence, interventions Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall is grateful for.

"What was amazing, actually, is that we haven't had to say much (to Piers), as women have rallied together and defended us," she told The Guardian newspaper.

Explaining that they did not want to get involved in a major spat with the TV newsman, Jade added: "I mean, he's, you know, ugh... I don't want to dwell too much on it, and he doesn't deserve a line on it because he's obviously loving it."

Defending the song's message, she explained: "It's not about sexualising yourself; it's about having a voice and speaking out and being brave enough to stand up to people."

Her bandmate Jesy Nelson revealed that they co-wrote the track in response to media stories commenting on Jade and Perrie Edwards’ looks.

"We wanted to channel our anger into a positive song saying: 'Oh f**k off, this is me, and I'm going to love every single part of me and if you don't like it s*d off,'" she stated.

In The Guardian interview, the group, also made up of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, revealed that they had intended the song to be the lead single off their new album, LM5, but label executives had advised them to put their duet with Nicki Minaj, Woman Like Me, out first.