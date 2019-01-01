Julia Michaels single for 2019

Singer Julia Michaels has split from fellow musician Lauv after a month-long romance.

The Issues star, 25, had been linked to Lauv, real name Ari Staprans Leff, since the autumn (18), after hitting it off while filming the music video for their collaboration, There's No Way, but Julia began hinting about a change in her relationship status in a series of cryptic social media posts in December.

She has since confirmed the couple is no more by sharing her New Year's resolution on Instagram, suggesting her romance with Lauv didn't end well.

"No more dating narcissists," she wrote, before adding a number of other posts describing the traits of such personalities.

"Narcissists are masters of manipulation," read one message, while another stated, "They believe they're entitled to every shred of their partner's attention, so they label anything else as 'selfish.'"

The notes prompted one fan to quiz Julia about her resolutions, with the Grammy-nominated singer explaining she simply wants to learn from her past romance mistakes.

"I just want to learn from everything I've experienced this year and grow from it," she responded. "Not hold on to anything negative and not put so much pressure on myself. I want to love pure, without overthinking. And I want to be happy."

When another follower encouraged Julia not to let "haters" get to her, she indicated the posts about "narcissists" weren't directly about Lauv, and then joked she would be staying single for a while.

"Assumptions are assumptions and they're only heightened when everyone can pin it to something due to a current situation...," she replied on Twitter. "I have dated LOTS OF DUDES and girls. Let me tell you Ima be celibate for real lol (laugh out loud) (sic)."

Julia continued to explain her posts when a Lauv devotee asked her for clarity "so he doesn't have people attacking him because they believe it was all directed towards him," and made it clear she still has a soft spot in her heart for the A Different Way singer.

"We've both been getting attacked for things nobody knows about or understands," Julia tweeted back. "I love that man more than words and I wish him nothing but happiness and light".