Sam Smith and Normani confirm duet rumours with the release of new single

Sam Smith and former Fifth Harmony star Normani have teamed up to record a New Year duet.

The 26-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner asked Normani to join him in the studio after he discovered they were working on new material in the same complex in Los Angeles - and the result of their collaboration is new single Dancing With a Stranger.

"I'm so excited for everyone to hear Dancing With a Stranger, which I wrote on The Thrill Of It All tour last year," Sam said in a statement. "For me, it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring.

"It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I'm a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do."

The track, which is now available to stream online, isn't Normani's first major collaboration - she teamed up with Kehlani last year (18) to record Love Lies, which they dropped on Valentine's Day (14Feb18).

The couple recorded the duet for the soundtrack to hit movie Love, Simon.

It's also not her first duet with Sam - her former girl band surprised the Brit during his TV Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show in America last year.

Normani teased the collaboration with Sam by posting a studio shot of the pair together on Twitter last summer.

In the shot, Normani and Smith hug above the caption: "Studio Vibes".

The picture sent fans of both stars into overdrive with one follower writing: "I can feel the waterworks right now, (I'm) not prepared to have my emotions attacked."

Another added: "This is about to be a masterpiece. It's going to be known as a classic."

Sam has made no secret of his love for Fifth Harmony, and was among the fans left devastated in March (18) when Normani and her bandmates Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Jauregui announced a planned hiatus.

"FIFTH HARMONY!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he tweeted at the time.