Demi Lovato blasts Instagram over fat-shaming game ad

Demi Lovato has taken aim at Instagram bosses for allowing offensive "fat shaming" advertisements on the social media app after coming across one such commercial for a mobile game.

The Confident hitmaker, who has been open about her eating disorder struggles in the past, was infuriated on Friday (04Jan19) after spotting a promo for Game of Sultans, which featured side-by-side animations of two girls with contrasting body types.

The ad encouraged gamers to make their character's "obese" daughter slim down to look more like their friend's "pretty" girl, a notion which left Lovato disgusted.

"Why is this fat shaming bulls**t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad," Demi fumed in a series of posts on her Instagram Story timeline. "You can be 'pretty' at any weight."

"This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder," she continued. "Especially when eating disorders are all about 'control'".

Demi went on to call out game developers and Instagram advertising officials for sending such damaging messages to impressionable members of the public.

"So please Instagram, keep this bulls**t off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected (sic) by this disgusting advertisement," the 26 year old pleaded. "With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app."

"And shame on the game," she concluded.

The singer, who has been laying low following her near-fatal drug overdose in July (18), also directed fans on Twitter to view her Instagram Story posts to see what she was getting so worked up about: "Just called out Instagram and some bulls**t game on my insta stories.. go check it out. Always speak up for what you believe in!"