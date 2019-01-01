Meghan Trainor keen to start a family after Christmas wedding

Newlywed Meghan Trainor has babies on the brain.

The All About That Bass singer wed fiance Daryl Sabara last month (Dec18) and insists if it was up to the couple, she would be pregnant right now.

"If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo (sic)," she tells People magazine. "We're ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids!

"We're both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like, 'How to take care of an infant'. We're just getting prepared every single day."

But Meghan assures fans she's planning to release her upcoming album, Treat Yourself, before she starts making firm family moves.

"I'm gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it," the singer says.

Meghan previously shared her hopes about having children sooner rather than later shortly after Daryl proposed on her 24th birthday in December, 2017.

"My mum was a young mum," she told The Sun in March (18). "She was 23 when she was popping us out and did it all in a row, and my dad was 44. They were 20 years apart, so they were like, 'Let's get it going'. So I think it's in my head that I'm my mother's age when she had babies. I love how young she is with me and how we're best friends. I want that with my kids."

Meghan tied the knot with actor Sabara on 22 December (18) - her 25th birthday - in a backyard ceremony, officiated by her manager Tommy Bruce, at their Los Angeles home, where they were joined by 100 close friends and family members.