Britney Spears pulls out of new Las Vegas residency to care for her dad

Britney Spears has abruptly postponed plans to return to the Las Vegas stage after revealing her father is recovering from a life-threatening health crisis.

The Toxic hitmaker had been busy preparing for her second Sin City residency show, Britney: Domination, which was due to run at the new Park MGM resort from February to August (19), but on Friday (04Jan19), she took to social media to announce she was embarking on an indefinite hiatus to focus on family matters.

"I don't even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," she began. "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I've been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart."

Explaining the reason for her decision, Britney continued, "It's important to always put your family first... and that's the decision I had to make.

"A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We're all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand."

The singer didn't reveal the cause of her dad Jamie Spears' ailment online, but concluded her note by adding, "I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all... always."

Her representatives at Rogers & Cowan have since explained Jamie, who also serves as his daughter's conservator, suffered a ruptured colon in late 2018, and underwent emergency surgery, which led to a lengthy stay in Las Vegas' Sunrise Hospital.

"Mr. Spears spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, who the Spears family credits with saving his life," reads the official statement. "After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery."

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney shared in the press release. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me.

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

The pop superstar previously hit the Las Vegas stage for the Piece of Me residency, which started at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2013 and ended on 31 December, 2017.