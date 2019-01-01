Ariana Grande drops Thank U, Next bloopers and deleted scene

Ariana Grande has shared a compilation of bloopers and a deleted scene from her Thank U, Next music video.

The video debuted in November (18) and became a huge hit, breaking the record for most-watched music video on YouTube within 24 hours, officially achieving 55.4 million views on the platform in its first day. Much of its popularity stemmed from its references to beloved flicks Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde, and Ariana had another treat in store for her fans on Thursday (03Jan) as she shared all the behind the scenes footage that didn't make it into the final cut.

One of the breakout stars from the Thank, U Next video was Kris Jenner, who impersonates Mean Girls' Regina George's mother, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star features even more frequently in the bloopers edition.

Turning to another parent, Kris says, "When I was raising Ariana, I always told her if any guy ever f**ks with her she should just say 'thank you, next'," before going on to share one of Mean Girls' famous quotes.

"And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die," the 63-year-old adds.

Other bloopers include Troye Sivan preparing for Ariana, in character as Regina, to push him into a row of lockers - "she's gonna f**king slam me, I know it" - and YouTube star Colleen Ballinger pretending that her waters have broken in a school corridor.

The footage also reveals a reenactment of a Legally Blonde scene which sees Ariana play Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods and Jennifer Coolidge play Paulette, her original character in the movie, as the pair go to retrieve Paulette's dog from her ex-boyfriend.

"I'm Ariana Grande and I'm her attorney," the 25-year-old says.

"Ariana what?" the actor replies, to which the Breathin hitmaker responds, "Yeah, that's right. Big."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ariana will headline Coachella 2019, making her the youngest of the festival's headliners to date.