NEWS The Greatest Showman reigns for a 25th week Newsdesk







The Greatest Showman brings in the New Year as 2019’s first Number 1 album, extending its record as the album with the most chart-topping weeks this century.



Logging its 25th non-consecutive week at Number 1, The Greatest Showman picked up 40,900 total combined sales, with 65% coming from physical and digital downloads. Earlier this week, OfficialCharts.com announced the collection was officially the biggest album of 2018.



Hanging on to Number 2 is George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s, ahead of Odyssey by Take That which jumps three spaces to 3, while the soundtrack from A Star Is Born returns to the Top 5, up four to 4.



The Bohemian Rhapsody OST from Queen rises three to 6, Fleetwood Mac rebound two slots to Number 8 with 50 Years: Don’t Stop, just ahead of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – this week’s fourth hit soundtrack to feature in the Top 10 – at 9. Clean Bandit achieve a new peak with their second album What Is Love, which zips ten spots to Number 15.



Ariana Grande’s Sweetener (16), Ed Sheeran’s Divide (17) and Phoenix from Rita Ora (18) all return to the Top 20; Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album leaps an impressive 20 places (20); Drake is back in the Top 40 with former chart-topper Scorpion (26); The 1975 climb 11 steps with A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships (28); and Beerbongs & Bentleys from US rapper Post Malone rises 17 ranks (30).



There’s a new peak for Billie Eilish’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, ascending 12 positions to 32, and Guiding Light from Katherine Jenkins is up 13 to 35.



George Ezra’s 2014 debut Wanted On Voyage returns to the chart for the first time since September 2018, reaching Number 38, just ahead of Anne-Marie’s Speak Your Mind at 39. David Bowie rounds off the Top 40 with his posthumous greatest hits album Legacy, at 40.