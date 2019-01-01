NEWS Ava Max stays top with 'Sweet But Psycho' in a Top 40 packed with climbers Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Ava Max, who lands the first Number 1 of 2019 on the Official Singles Chart.



Sweet But Psycho snatched the top spot at the very end of last year, and now scores a second week at the summit with over 71,000 combined sales, including 7.95 million streams.



Ava told OfficialCharts.com, “Oh my god! This is so surreal for me! Thank you to everyone for your support. I am beyond excited to share more music with you all very soon!”



The US singer heads up an unusual singles chart this week, as the post-Christmas comedown means festive favourites make way for a host of returnees and new entries, with many tracks claiming a new chart peak. There are 28 songs re-entering or breaking into the Top 40, and not a single track going down. What a positive start to 2019!



Post Malone benefits the most, with two tracks leaping into the Top 10: Sunflower, feat Swae Lee, hits a new peak of 3, while latest release Wow. enters the Top 40 for the first time, charging 47 slots to 5, and between them, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus collaboration Nothing Breaks Like a Heart matches its previous peak of 4.



Baby Shark, from Korean cartoon Pinkfong and the soundtrack to a viral dance craze in the latter half of 2018, enjoys a huge New Year boost, hitting the Top 10 for the first time at Number 6, as does Zara Larsson's Ruin My Life at a new peak of Number 9.



George Ezra's Hold My Girl is at 14, breaking the Top 20 for the first time, and Clean Bandit and Marina's Baby does the same, hitting a new high of 15, while the Jax Jones and Years & Years collaboration Play lands its Top 40 debut, leaping 61 slots to 19.



Cadet and Deno Driz return to the Top 40 with Advice, achieving a new peak at 27, and two more songs make a Top 40 debut: Cardi lands her ninth Top 40 hit with Money, rocketing 56 places to Number 35, and US rapper Russ climbs 25 rungs to land at 36 with Gun Lean.