Justin Timberlake fit and ready to resume tour

Justin Timberlake has declared he's back and ready to continue his tour.



The SexyBack hitmaker first postponed a string of dates on his Man of the Woods world tour due to "severely bruised" vocal cords at the end of October (18) and he was subsequently forced to rescheduled the remainder of his 2018 dates as he continued to recover.



On Thursday night (03Jan19), Justin revealed that his break had worked as planned and he was now healthy and ready to resume his tour, beginning with a stop in Washington, D.C. on Friday.



"First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, D.C. we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready?" he said in a video taken from inside the city's Capital One Arena.



In the caption of the Instagram video, he wrote, "And... we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR."



The postponed dates have been rescheduled across January and April, so the tour is now scheduled to end in Connecticut on 13 April.



The 37-year-old posted a note to Instagram at the start of December to explain why he had to scrap the rest of his 2018 dates.



"Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords," he wrote. "My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I'm really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I'm doing all I can to get there quickly.



"Thank you for understanding - I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before."

