Gucci Mane forms Coachella supergroup with Lil Pump

Hip-hop star Gucci Mane will reportedly debut a new supergroup with fellow rappers Lil Pump and Smokepurpp under the name Gucci Gang at the 2019 Coachella music festival.



Fans were left confused on Wednesday night (03Jan19) when the line-up for the California event was unveiled online and the official poster listed "Gucci Gang" among the performers.



However, the image used for the artist on the Coachella website featured Gucci Mane, and linked to his social media accounts, leading some critics to poke fun at festival organisers for apparently botching the I Get the Bag hitmaker's name with the alleged typo.



Now it appears that isn't the case at all, as a Coachella official confirms to Variety that the name on the bill is correct, while the website photo posted beside the act's name has since been updated to a split shot of Mane, Lil Pump, and rapper/producer Smokepurpp, suggesting Gucci Gang is the name of their new collective.



The moniker appears to have been lifted from Pump's 2017 hit of the same name, although the new trio has yet to comment on the supergroup speculation.



Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande will headline Coachella 2019, which will take place over two weekends in April (19). At 25, Ariana is the youngest artist to ever lead the bill in the festival's 20-year history, while she will become only the fourth female headliner, behind Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bjork.



Other acts on the 2019 line-up include Solange Knowles, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Diplo, J Balvin, Khalid, Kacey Musgraves, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, and Jaden Smith.

