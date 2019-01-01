NEWS Bruno Mars treats bandmates to new watches Newsdesk Share with :







Bruno Mars helped his bandmembers ring in 2019 in style by treating them all to luxury designer watches.



The Uptown Funk hitmaker surprised each of the seven Hooligans musicians with 18-karat gold Audemars Piguet timepieces, which were gifted in special boxes commemorating the singer's 24K Magic World Tour.



The presents were handed out on New Year's Eve (31Dec18), as they wrapped up the trek in Las Vegas, and Bruno took to Instagram to share photos of the group showing off the rare watches, which reportedly cost the star $55,400 (£43,850) each.



"My boys continue to show the world what time it is, and a band that sings together blings together!" he captioned the images.



The timepieces match the Audemars Piguet Extra-Thin 'Jumbo Royal Oak watch Bruno already owns, and regularly rocks with his signature gold jewellery.



He isn't the only star to show his gratitude to his pals by lavishing them with pricey gifts over the holidays - comedian Kevin Hart also celebrated the end of his Irresponsible stand-up tour by handing the keys to classic cars to each member of his team.



Kevin told fans of the extravagant presents in an Instagram video post last weekend (29Dec18), when the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle funnyman shared footage of the collectibles, including a yellow Volkswagen and a cream Mustang.



"So the tour is over, and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them. They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools," Kevin said, before panning over to the vehicles.



"I mean it when I say I love my team, I would not be where I am or who I am today if it wasn't for my team. We're celebrating, and I love the fact that they're gone. They're blown away, and for me, that's all I needed, nothing else."