Halsey goes public with Yungblud romance

Pop star Halsey has made her new romance Instagram official by sharing the first photo of herself and British rocker Yungblud online.

The Bad at Love hitmaker has been linked to Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, since November (18), when they were spotted leaving Hollywood's Milk Studios together, with Halsey pictured holding a bunch of flowers and gazing into the 20 year old's eyes.

Now it appears the singer is ready to go public with her new love after posting a sweet snap of the new couple walking through London together on Instagram.

"camden: now with a cuter filter," she wrote beside the image, which was taken from behind and showed Yungblud with his arm around Halsey's shoulders. She also added a black heart emoji to the caption.

The 24 year old has yet to comment further on her latest relationship, which marks her first since calling it quits with rapper G-Eazy.

Halsey and her Him & I collaborator initially dated for a year until parting ways in July (18). They reconciled weeks later, only to split for a second time in October (18).

She isn't the only one to have moved on from the on/off romance - G-Eazy hit headlines in November when he stepped out with a pretty blonde in Los Angeles, where they openly held hands and hugged, before making out beside the hip-hop star's parked Mustang.

His new lady has since been identified as Christina Roseann Ray, a production designer who worked on the 2016 music video for electronic duo Snakehips' All My Friends.