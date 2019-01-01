NEWS Jessie J taking social media break due to 'heavy personal stuff' Newsdesk Share with :







British singer Jessie J is stepping away from social media to try and "live in the moment" in 2019 after dealing with "some unexpected heavy personal stuff".



The Bang Bang hitmaker kicked off the New Year mourning the sudden loss of her longtime security guard, identified only as Dave, and it appears the tragedy has inspired the pop star to put down her cell phone and be "more present" for her friends and family.



"Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life. Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself," Jessie wrote in a personal note posted online on Thursday (03Jan19).



"When sadness hits it's important we embrace it, so it doesn't define us and it's for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love," she continued, without specifying the nature of her heartache. "I have to practice on myself what I talk about in (sic) stage and in my music too. In a good way."



Revealing she was handing over control of her social media accounts to her representatives, Jessie explained, "I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while. Not forever but a while. For now, anything posted will be work related by my team.



"Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone."



She concluded the message by wishing fans the best for 2019, adding, "I love you all. Happy new year. The year of LIVING THE best life for YOU. See you soon".



The news emerges days after Jessie paid tribute to her bodyguard Dave, writing, "You weren't just my security, we ARE family".



The 30 year old, who began dating actor Channing Tatum in October (18), had a lot to deal with in 2018. In addition to losing her close pal, Jessie also revealed in November that she was unable to have children after struggling with fertility issues.



Jessie is the latest celebrity to take a social media break - Ed Sheeran and Selena Gomez previously embarked on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook hiatuses, while The Maze Runner actor Will Poulter announced this week (ends04Jan19) that he was logging off in a bid to protect his mental health from all the online negativity, just like comedian Pete Davidson and Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran.

