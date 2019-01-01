NEWS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hired new surrogate for latest pregnancy Newsdesk Share with :







Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have allegedly turned to a new surrogate for baby number four.



It was reported on Wednesday (02Jan19) that the power couple will be adding to their brood, and have once again turned to a surrogate after welcoming daughter Chicago through one in January 2018.



It was initially thought Kim and Kanye, who also have children North, five, and son Saint, three, were using their original surrogate, but TMZ claims she has recently given birth to a daughter of her own, so can’t take on the job.



Sources tell the site the couple has now decided on a different surrogate, who is said to be carrying a baby boy and is due in May.



Kim, 38, was forced to turn to a surrogate after doctors warned her a third natural birth was too risky because she suffers from placenta accreta – a dangerous condition where the placenta attaches too deep, making it hard to remove after birth.



Kim was hands-on throughout her last surrogate’s pregnancy, and they regularly visited the doctor’s together after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star requested the baby be born in the Los Angeles hospital her two eldest were delivered at.



However, she revealed in a previous chat with Elle that she was relaxed when it came to other aspects of the pregnancy.



“(We wanted her carrier to eat organically) which is just how she eats, so it was a good match for us,” she said. “I straight-up told her, ‘Look, I ate doughnuts every single day. If you want doughnuts and ice cream, go for it. Do whatever you feel.’ I’m not going to be picky like that. That’s just ridiculous.”

