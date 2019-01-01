Cardi B halts New Zealand gig to fix wardrobe malfunction

Cardi B halted her concert in New Zealand on Wednesday (02Jan18) to fix a wardrobe malfunction.

The hip-hop star was playing at the Bay Dreams festival in Mount Maunganui when she told fans she had to briefly leave the stage to sort out her outfit - as her underwear had uncomfortably ridden up.

"Anyways, y'all, I need a little break. I'll be right back, I need to take this wedgie out my a*s," she said around halfway through her 30-minute set, according to a video posted by a fan on Instagram.

Cardi twerked energetically throughout her performance, which may have caused the jewelled emerald outfit she wore over fishnet tights to become wedged in her buttocks.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker received a warm welcome in the country ahead of her festival concert, as she received a traditional Maori greeting when she arrived at Auckland Airport on Wednesday.

Members of the kaiHaka group performed traditional Maori dances for her in an area of the arrivals lounge, and also gifted her several items including musical instruments.

According to reporters at Maori Television, Cardi expressed her gratitude for the performance, and said: "I'm so honoured I don't even know what to say but thank you. I can't wait to enjoy your country, explore your culture and have a good time and show you a little bit about me."

The 26-year-old has a few days to take in New Zealand's sights as the Bay Dreams festival moves to Nelson on Friday.

Her husband Offset's group, Migos, were also due to perform at the event, but pulled out last month (Dec18), shortly after Cardi announced she was planning to divorce him. However, she has since hinted a reconciliation is on the cards after the couple was photographed together in Puerto Rico.