Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala to headline Coachella 2019

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala have been confirmed as headliners for the 2019 Coachella festival.

Organisers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California announced the line-up for the 2019 edition on Wednesday night (02Jan19), which takes place across two consecutive weekends in April (19), revealing that This Is America hitmaker Childish Gambino would be topping the bill on the Fridays, Australian band Tame Impala on the Saturdays, while Ariana will close the festival on the Sundays.

"Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella (cactus) thank u," the Thank U, Next singer tweeted after she shared the 2019 poster.

Other acts on the bill include Solange Knowles, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Diplo, J Balvin, Khalid, Kacey Musgraves, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi and Jaden Smith.

The festival will mark one of Childish Gambino's biggest final shows, as the rapper and actor, real name Donald Glover, plans to retire the stage moniker after one final album and close that chapter in his life as a musician.

He had been heavily rumoured to headline the 2019 festival alongside Justin Timberlake and Rihanna. There was also speculation that Stronger rapper Kanye West would be returning to the event, which he previously headlined in 2011. However, TMZ.com reported on Wednesday that he scrapped negotiations with production officials at Goldenvoice after failing to reach an agreement over his stage set-up.

The report suggested he did not want to stick to the traditional static rectangular platform, branding it "artistically limiting", and wanted instead to bring in his own contraption, but they declined to give in to his demands and talks fell through.

The 2019 festival takes place on 12-14 April and 19-21 April.