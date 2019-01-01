Ripped Imagine Dragons star: 'Fitness is helping me conquer despression'

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds' new fitness regime has helped him overcome years of depression.

The Believer singer has stripped off to show his buff new physique in the new issue of Men’s Health magazine, and the rocker admits the more time he spends working on his body the less he has to worry about.

The 31 year old says, "This has been the first time in 10 years that I can say I have no depression. Sadness? Hell yeah - it’s included some of the saddest times in my life - but no depression. I'm stronger than I’ve ever been."

Dan tells the publication he was inspired to get into better shape by his music icons.

"It’s a statement," he says of his ripped physique. "It embraces the spirit of rock 'n' roll. I grew up loving Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger, Freddie (Mercury) - showmen."

Meanwhile, the Imagine Dragons star, who was raised a Mormon, also tells Men's Health he has conquered his physical and mental health issues without the aid of drugs, adding, "Pain medication ruins your vocal cords, and immunosuppressants made me get sinus infections all the time. I really had no other option than to completely clean up my diet and exercise every day."

Reynolds ended 2018 on a high note after reuniting with his estranged wife following a 2018 separation.

The singer announced in April (18) that he was divorcing Aja Volkman, the mother of his daughters Arrow, six, and 19-month-old twins Coco and Gia, after seven years of marriage, but he sparked speculation that he and his wife had reconciled in early November (18), when they hit the red carpet together hand in hand at the Hollywood Film Awards.

He has since revealed that they are giving their marriage another go.

"We never signed our divorce papers, and we're dating again right now," he told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "It feels like a fresh start. We've been through couples' therapy and we are dating like boyfriend/girlfriend, although technically we're still married."