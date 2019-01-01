Meghan Trainor fought the urge to break down in tears on wedding day

Pop star Meghan Trainor struggled to fight back tears of joy as she walked down the aisle on her wedding day because her father "started bawling".

The All About That Bass hitmaker tied the knot with actor Daryl Sabara on 22 December (18) - her 25th birthday - in a backyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home, where they were joined by 100 close friends and family members.

Meghan reveals she was already emotional as her dad Gary escorted her to the altar - to the sounds of her song Marry Me, which was inspired by Daryl, but when the Trainor family patriarch lost control of his composure, it became almost impossible for the singer to avoid shedding tears of happiness, too.

"My father started bawling as soon as he was done handing me off to Daryl," the bride recalls to People magazine. "That's when I almost lost it - it took all of me not to cry tears of joy because I wanted to look good for the pictures!"

Meghan and her man exchanged handwritten vows during the nuptials, which were officiated by the pop star's manager, Tommy Bruce, but the Grammy winner confesses she needed a little help with structure because she was "really nervous" about pouring her heart out to her husband-to-be - so she turned to the Internet for help.

"I YouTubed 'How do you write vows?'" she smiles. "It was really helpful!"

Once the ceremony was out of the way, Meghan and her new husband let their hair down at their reception, where they were treated to speeches from the father of the bride and her two brothers, as well as Daryl's best man and Trainor's maid of honour.

And Daryl had a little surprise in store for the gathering - he broke out his best moves to perform a choreographed dance to a medley of the couple's favourite love songs, complete with backing dancers.

"I'm always like, 'I'm giving you guys a show all the time; put on a show for me!'" Meghan explains of the unexpected routine, which the Spy Kids star had secretly put together with the singer's choreographer, Charm La'Donna.

"I fell in love all over again," she gushes. "I thought I was going to pass out with joy."