Cardi B wants to work on marriage with Offset

Cardi B is kicking off 2019 full of hope after confessing she would "love" to give her marriage to estranged husband Offset another go.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker confirmed she had separated from the Migos rapper in early December (18), amid rumours of his infidelity, but just before Christmas, they sparked speculation of a romantic reconciliation after Cardi and Offset were photographed enjoying a day of jet ski fun in Puerto Rico, where she was set to perform at San Juan's Electric Holiday Concert.

After the photos leaked, Cardi played down the reunion chatter, confessing she was just desperate for sex with her ex.

"I just had to get f**ked. That's all," cheeky Cardi told fans in a live-streaming session on Instagram.

However, it appears Offset's efforts to win back his wife have paid off, as Cardi is willing to work on their relationship and salvage their marriage.

"I'm excited to see about how my love life is (sic)," the 26 year old told fans in a reflective live stream on New Year's Day (01Jan19). "I'm still not wearing a (wedding ring on my) finger, but I would love to work things out and everything."

Cardi, who gave birth to their daughter Kulture in July (18), admitted she missed having her "best friend" and "biggest supporter" by her side every day, because she always benefitted from his pep talks.

"There's a lot of things that I feel like I can't do, (but) motherf**ker (Offset) is like, 'You can do everything and anything' all the time," she shared. "I never had nobody push me like that...

"It's really good for me now to have somebody that just motivates me and lets me know every day like, 'You can do anything, you just gotta set your mind (to it)...'"

She also credited Offset with encouraging her to ask more questions about contracts to help her become a better businesswoman as she started out in the music industry.

"Now I be more involved in my business (sic)," Cardi explained. "That's something that I got taught with my partner, that's why I really appreciate my baby father a lot. Even though we go through a lot of s**t, but (he's) definitely made me a better person, a wiser person."

Offset has yet to comment on the prospect of a proper reunion with Cardi, but he previously made it clear he regrets behaving badly, even though he insists he never physically cheated on the hip-hop sensation.

He even crashed her headlining set at California's Rolling Loud Festival on 15 December (18) and presented her with a cake and flowers spelling out, "Take Me Back Cardi" - only to be ordered offstage by his angry wife at the time.

The couple began dating in early 2017 and secretly tied the knot that September (17).