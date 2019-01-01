Motley Crue tease Super Bowl treat for fans

Motley Crue have teased fans about a major Super Bowl event.

A New Year's Eve (31Dec18) social media post suggested the bandmates who split after an end of year gig in 2015, have something special planned for Super Bowl Sunday in February.

The band tweeted out three emojis followed by "02.03.19 #ad," - the date of the Super Bowl.

Later, the members added: "Happy Crue Year too all our #Crueheads around the world. 2019 is going to EPIC!"

Fans quickly assumed the first teaser for the group's biography, The Dirt, will launch during the big American Football game.

Singer Vince Neil recently called the Netflix film "f**kin' awesome" after watching the finished movie, which stars rapper Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Nikki Sixx, and Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars.

The former bandmates regrouped last year (17) to record new material for the soundtrack to the film adaptation of the group's biography, The Dirt - Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band.

Neil flagged the surprise reunion on social media on 13 September (18), and Sixx followed up with more details.

Calling the band's new tracks "ball-busters", the bass player tweeted, "Everybody can relax. We're soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It's our movie. We know what we're doing."

Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee hit the studio with Rock and posted shots from the mini-reunion on Facebook.

The news about the new music came as a shock to many fans, as Sixx, Neil, Lee and Mick Mars didn't part on the best of terms after a final gig on New Year's Eve in 2015, and months later, Sixx told TeamRock there was "no chance" of the band making another record.

"I want to just leave it intact," he explained. "I see no reason. We couldn't be creative as a band, so how the hell can we continue?"