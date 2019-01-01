Lana Del Rey ready to release poetry book

Lana Del Rey will release her debut poetry collection this year (19).

The Video Games singer posted a New Year's Day message to her fans on Instagram revealing her plans for 2019, stating that in addition to new music she's finished writing a book of verse.

After announcing that she'll be debuting new track, Hope is A Dangerous Thing for A Woman Like Me to Have - But I Have It, next Wednesday (09Jan18), she added: "Also as of last week I finished a short book of poetry I've been writing over the last 13 months that I'll be putting out later."

However, the 33-year-old star also apologised to fans as she revealed that she will soon announce the cancellation of several gigs she is unable to fulfil.

"In the meantime though I'd like to apologize in advance for upcoming cancellations of shows you'll be hearing about - I wish I could fulfill those obligations but I won't be able to," Lana wrote.

The only dates listed on her website are several summer gigs at European festivals, although she is also slated to perform at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, Louisiana in March.

She had previously revealed that the title of her new album will be Norman F**king Rockwell and that she had completed work on the record.

Lana spent large parts of 2018 on the road with her LA to the Moon Tour, as she performed in North America, South America, Australia, and Europe.