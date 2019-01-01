Ariana Grande: 'I'll be single for the rest of 2019'

Ariana Grande has joked that she won't date anybody for the rest of 2019, or maybe ever again.

On New Year's Day (01Jan19), the No Tears Left To Cry singer responded to a fan who shared an article titled "Who Is Ariana Dating NOW?!" by making it clear she wasn't currently dating and had no intention of doing so for the rest of 2019.

"Can they tell me too?" she tweeted the fan, and when another user joked that Ariana was dating her, the 25-year-old replied, "spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions (black heart emoji)."

Ariana recently described her 2018 as "one of the worst" of her life personally, possibly referring to her short-lived engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who she dated for five months before they split in October - a month after the shock death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer reflected on her love life in her hit single Thank U, Next in which she acknowledged her past relationships with Pete, Mac and ex-boyfriends Big Sean and Ricky Alvarez, and sang that she was now focusing on herself.

"Spend more time with my friends/ I ain't worried 'bout nothin'/ Plus, I met someone else/ We havin' better discussions," she sings. "I know they say I move on too fast/ But this one gon' last/ 'Cause her name is Ari/ And I'm so good with that."

To mark the end of 2018, Ariana told her fans on Monday, "Farewell 2018, you f**k. I hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything (sic)."