Chance the Rapper pulled unconscious man from burning car after crash

Chance the Rapper turned into a real-life hero when he pulled an unconscious man from a burning car last year (18).

The 25-year-old rapper recalled the terrifying incident for his Year in Review on Instagram Stories on Tuesday (01Jan19), revealing it happened when he was heading to church over the Easter holiday.

"Ay so I never told this to the world but my friends can merch (back up). I saved a persons by myself on Easter Sunday this year omw (on my way) to church," he began.

Telling fans he saw the car going at more than 90 miles per hour before crashing into a wall, Chance explained: "I was the only person out there when it first happened,. His car was on fire so I had to break his window, take off his seatbelt, let his seat back and pull a whole grown man out (of) the car unconscious."

While he dealt with the situation alone at first, Chance added that later "two older men helped me pull folks out the front after I got the doors open".

The No Problem star had no idea what happened to the man after the crash, but enlisted the help of his followers to find him. And his plea worked, as Chance was later contacted by a young man informing him that the victim had survived.

“A kid DM’d me saying it was his uncle and that he lived!!” Chance tweeted.

The musician accompanied his Instagram Stories post with snaps of the burnt out car.

Elsewhere in his Year in Review, Chance reflected on other notable moments from 2018, including when he proposed to long-time girlfriend Kirsten Corley in July and receiving an honorary doctorate from Dillard University.