Kanye West reaffirms support for President Trump in first Twitter rant of 2019

Kanye West has started 2019 by reaffirming his support for controversial U.S. president Donald Trump.

Despite stating in October (18) that he was "distancing" himself from politics, the rapper kicked off the New Year by making his political stance clear for his fans in a lengthy Twitter rant.

Declaring his devotion to the businessman-turned-politician, Kanye tweeted: "Trump all day", before adding: "Just so in 2019 you know where I stand."

The father-of-three continued his rant by writing: "They will not program me. Blacks are 90 per cent Democrats. That sounds like control to me."

Kanye also referenced the "Make America Great Again" hat he has been sporting in recent months. The slogan has become synonymous with Trump, while Kanye has come under fire for promoting the headpiece on social media and while out and about. But the 41-year-old has no intention of leaving his hat at home anytime soon.

"One of my favourite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black," he tweeted. "From now on I’m performing with my mutherf**king hat on (sic)."

Other messages included in the Twitter rant included Kanye stating: "We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us."

He also appeared to hint at a presidential run himself in 2024, raising eyebrows as he simply tweeted the year.

Kanye is no stranger to his tweets hitting headlines. He recently took aim at rapper Drake, accusing him of physically threatening his family, but told fans he's keen to put the feud behind him as he wrote: "I love Drake 2019 we will all heal."