Ricky Martin is a new dad for the New Year!

The singer, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Christmas Eve (24Dec18), and his husband, Jwan Yosef, surprised fans on New Year's Eve (31Dec18) by announcing the birth of their daughter.

Both dads shared statements on Instagram in Spanish and English, with Livin' La Vida Loca singer Ricky writing: "We are excited to announce that we have become parents of a beautiful and healthy girl whom we have named Lucia Martin-Yosef.

"This has undoubtedly been a unique birthday and celebration of Christmas in our lives. Both her brothers and Jwan and I are completely in love with our baby and grateful to be able to start this 2019 with the best gift we could receive, the gift of life."

Jwan added: "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia."

Ricky, who became the father of 10-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino in 2008, also shared an image of his baby girl gripping her fathers' thumbs.

The couple wed a year ago, with Martin confirming the news on 10 January (18) to E! News, stating, "We exchanged vows, and we've swear (sic) everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

The singer started dating Yosef in 2016 after falling in love with the artist's work. Martin proposed in 2017.