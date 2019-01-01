Stars brave rare New Year's Eve storm in New York to ring in 2019

Christina Aguilera, Sting, Bebe Rexha, New Kids on the Block, and Bastille were among the acts who braved a torrential downpour in New York to ring in 2019 in Times Square, New York.

After last year's big freeze, revellers were thrilled the temperatures were a little higher on Monday night (31Dec18), but the rain didn't let up as the stars celebrated the new year.

The event marked the first rainfall in Times Square on New Year's Eve in 30 years.

Highlights included New Kids' hits medley as they roamed through the rain-soaked crowd, and Aguilera's shower of hits just before the ball dropped to herald in 2019, while rocker Sting performed a new version of his hit Brand New Day, which he wrote to mark the turn of the century in 1999.

Taylor Swift was also in the Big Apple for New Year's Eve - but she wasn't performing.

Instead, she hosted a celebrity costume party, dressed up as The Little Mermaid, Ariel.

Gigi Hadid and couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were among the guests - the model dressed up as Mary Poppins, while Lively came as The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy.

Elsewhere, Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris entertained revellers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Aloe Blacc headlined the New Year's Eve celebrations in Los Angeles.