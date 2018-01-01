Lady Gaga launches Haus Beauty website

Lady Gaga has quietly launched her Haus Beauty website.

The Bad Romance singer, who is famous for her flamboyant looks, is reportedly planning to make a move to become a make-up mogul and earlier this year (18), bosses at Gaga's company Ate My Heart Inc. filed papers to secure a trademark for her own cosmetics brand, Haus Beauty.

Executives at the company are reportedly planning to develop a range of products, including foundation, eyeliners, eye shadows, lipsticks, bronzers, cleansers, beauty milks, perfumes, massage oils, self-tan, and even laundry products.

The singer's new website launched on Monday (31Dec18) but it is still under construction and is currently blank. However, visitors to the site can enter their emails to receive messages.

It is unclear when Gaga is planning to launch her new range of products, but her Haus of Gaga team is already creating most of the clothing, props, stage sets, and make-up for her live performances, as well as other visual representations of her work. Some of the most notable Haus pieces include the "meat dress" the pop star wore on the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, and the "egg" vessel Gaga arrived in at the 53rd Grammy Awards.

The Born This Way hitmaker has yet to comment on the website's launch, but she is receiving rave reviews following the premiere of her highly anticipated Las Vegas Enigma residency, which kicked off at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort over the weekend (29-30Dec18).