Robin Thicke tackles personal lows in new track Testify

Robin Thicke rounded out a year of loss and great joy by releasing a new video on New Year's Eve (31Dec18).

The promo accompanied Testify, the singer's first new release since 2016, which features lyrics about his actor father Alan's death at the end of 2016, the breakdown of his marriage to Paula Patton, and his new fiancee April Love Geary's miscarriage.

The model and Thicke have since welcomed a baby girl and April is pregnant with the couple's second child together.

The track and the video, which features clips of the singer with his late dad, come just days after the Blurred Lines singer surprised his 24-year-old girlfriend with a marriage proposal just before Christmas. The joy came at the end of a tough year for Thicke, who lost his Malibu home in the most recent California wildfires.

Much of his new album was written at the pad, which he has vowed to rebuild from the rubble.

Thicke tells Entertainment Tonight it's always cathartic to be able to document the ups and downs of his life in song: "I've always shared my life in my music. It's just what I've done since day one."

And he has no problems sharing his thoughts about the worst moments of his life - like the day he lost his dad - with fans.

"I want to honour him as much as I possibly can... (by recalling) losing him and the new feelings that come about when you lose somebody that important in your life," the star says.

Robin goes on to explain he's trying to live the life his father would have wanted for him.

"He always said just to enjoy the experience of life, family and career," the musician adds. Not to live too much in the past or look too far into the future. Really embrace and enjoy everything that you have right in front of you.

"We all want to accomplish so many things. I've really learned to enjoy each day and each week, instead of looking too far into the future... I'm excited to have another child, I'm excited to put out new music, but really, there's so much right in front of me every day. I just focus on what's happening from moment to moment."

Thicke's new album is set for release in April (19), but before then, Robin will ring in the New Year as a TV personality on Nick Cannon's new singing competition series, The Masked Singer, alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong. The show debuts in America on 2 January (19).