Lana Del Rey plans to 'live like a vlogger' in 2019

Lana Del Rey hopes to emulate the life of a YouTube vlogger in 2019.



The singer has had plenty of success on the video platform of late, and by the end of 2018, her YouTube channel will have accumulated over three billion views.



However, Lana has now shared that her New Year's resolution is to replicate the lifestyle of a social media star - but only privately.



"This year my New Years (sic) resolution is to live more like an Instagram baddie/YouTube vlogger in my real life (sorry not planning on sharing) doing for own personal pleasure LOL (laugh out loud)," she posted on Twitter on Monday (31Dec18).



The Born to Die hitmaker then shared a list of items that she'd need in order to fulfil her new life, including an Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit, a personal trainer and a few girly weekend getaways.



Yet, Lana's extensive list missed off a more spiritual aspect of her life which she hoped to build on in the upcoming months.



"11. Strengthen relationship with God obvs (obviously) (two slapping face emojis)," the 33-year-old added.



Prior to this, the Grammy nominee recorded an Instagram Live video confirming that her upcoming record, Norman F**king Rockwell, is "completely finished" and announced that a new song may be released in January.



"I think I'm putting a song out January eighth," she teased. "But I'm not a thousand per cent on it. Maybe the eighth."

Lana has already released two singles from what will be her sixth studio album; Mariners Apartment Complex and Venice B**ch. She also premiered a track called How to Disappear at an Apple Music event in October, which is expected to feature on the record.



Earlier this month, editors at MTV reported that Norman F**king Rockwell will be released on 29 March (19).

