Snoop Dogg offers to rehome abandoned pooch namesake

Snoop Dogg has offered to adopt a hound that shares his name who was shockingly abandoned over the festive period.

Heartbreaking security footage posted online showed a Staffordshire bull terrier, subsequently named Snoop by vets, being left by the roadside in Stoke-on-Trent, England and then trying to follow his owner's car.

After seeing the video, his dog-loving hip-hop star has joined hundreds of people in offering to provide a home for the unfortunate pooch.

"It is heartbreaking," the Beautiful hitmaker told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "There is always room for another dog at Casa de (sic) Snoop."

The 47-year-old rapper, who is already the proud owner of 11 canine companions, may have to wait to add to his pack as officials at Britain's Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) are not putting Snoop up for adoption until they have investigated his abandonment.

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, Jr., added that he'll be happy so long as his four-legged namesake gets a good home.

"If he really needed a home then he has one here with us," he said. "But I don't think there is going to be any shortage of loving homes after all the exposure he has got."

In addition to looking after his huge brood of hounds, Snoop also has his own line of Doggfather canine apparel and toys.

As for Snoop the dog, millions of people across the world viewed the tragic video of him being abandoned, but he is now safely being looked after by RSPCA staff. The investigation into his abandonment is still ongoing and charity officials have urged anyone with any relevant information to contact them.