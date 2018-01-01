Demi Lovato kisses love Henry Levy in new video

Demi Lovato has made it clear she's all loved-up with Henry Levy for the New Year by sharing a very public display of affection on social media.

The singer was first spotted kissing Levy after a dinner date last month (Nov18), and in a new post on the Enfants Riches Deprimes designer's Instagram Story, Demi playfully leans in for a smooch with her beau.

She gives the camera a huge smile, before kissing Henry on the lips.

The 26-year-old Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker was also seen smooching her new beau as they waited for a car at the valet station after going for dinner at Nobu.

According to reports, Demi and Henry first met a few years ago when they were both in rehab, and Henry is believed to be helping the music star maintain her sobriety following her overdose in July.

"Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realised they had a lot in common. Demi’s main focus is still her sobriety and staying on the right path, and Henry is a positive influence for that."

The troubled singer has cut back on her use of social media since entering and completing rehab earlier this year, but recently took to Twitter to slam reports about her health.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read," Demi fired off. "People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it’s no one’s business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."